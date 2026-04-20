Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, is emerging as one of 2026’s most anticipated films. The project has generated a lot of buzz since its announcement, and the latest teaser has further stoked anticipation. The film, which explores some of the most contentious and controversial issues, offers a compelling, thought-provoking glimpse and appears to be based on actual events.

Aakhri Sawal Poster Unveiled

The creators have now presented a striking new poster ahead of its eagerly anticipated premiere. Sanjay Dutt, who exudes authority and mystery, is seated at the front of the poster, with a roomful of people behind him. His placement in front of a book titled “RSS – An Antinational Organization” is a stunning touch that quietly alludes to the film’s audacious plot and his nuanced, powerful part. The image creates a compelling atmosphere, implying a narrative that explores complex viewpoints and controversial topics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Aakhri Sawal Plot & Storyline

The film will explore significant events in Indian history, such as the demolition of Babri Masjid, the ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, according to the just-released teaser. It offers an unexplored perspective on the development of one of the largest voluntary organizations. By posing provocative questions, the movie hopes to subvert narratives and bring viewers closer to discovering deeper truths on screen.

Aakhri Sawal Cast, Crew & Release Date

Aakhri Sawal stars Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang is the director of Aakhri Sawal. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the movie is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand and is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banner Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures. Utkarsh Naithani wrote the dialogue, screenplay, and plot.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 8th May 2026.

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