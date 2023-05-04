Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is all set for a grand release this Friday. The film marks James Gunn’s swansong in Marvel and even ends the GOTG series. Amid all the buzz and excitement, Pom Klementieff recently made an interesting revelation about her plan to keep the film’s script a secret after Gunn was fired as the director of the film. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, James Gunn was fired as the director of GOTG Vol 3 after he made some controversial jokes on Twitter. Post that, Klementieff, who joined GOTG in the second instalment as Mantis, planned to bury the film’s script after getting a chance to read it along with co-star Karen Gillan. Her idea was much crazier than the precautions Marvel takes to protect their scripts.

While talking to IndieWire, Pom Klementieff revealed, “I came over to Karen’s house and it was at a time where James Gunn was not supposed to do the movie anymore.” She added, “So we decided to read the script together and we cried the whole time. We laughed at the same time, then cried again. It was quite emotional.”

Pom Klementieff further shared her idea to hide Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’s script. “And then I got paranoid that someone would find the script. So I was like, ‘We should hide the script. Maybe we should bury it in the garden’,” the actress quoted and added further, “I like to hide stuff, and then I can’t find it. I’m like a squirrel. That’s one of my problems.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 actor Karen Gillan gave a nod to Pom’s revelation and said, “She legitimately asked me to bury the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ script in my garden. And I was like, “What do you mean? Put it in a cupboard or something!'”

