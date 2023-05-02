Vin Diesel is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who, even though started his career in WWE, made quite a name for himself in the film industry. He is mostly known for his titular role in the Fast & Furious franchise. However, it’s his Marvel character that gets most of the adoration from the audience as he plays the mischievous Groot. But do you know how much he got paid for saying only three words? Keep scrolling to read!

Vin debuted in the Marvel world with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, where he played an adult version of Groot, who later sacrificed himself to save the other superheroes. However, a small branch from the adult Groot gave birth to a baby Groot who won the hearts of millions of fans.

The mischievous baby Groot was seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and then his younger version debuted in Avengers: Infinity War, following a mature Groot in Avengers: Endgame. Vin Diesel played with the dynamo of his voice to fit Groot’s age range. Even though Groot can only say the three words that are “I Am Groot”, his mannerisms and behavioural pattern have changed over time, and Vin’s voice modulation has helped to create the distinction between all of Groot’s ages.

So how much did Vin Diesel get paid for saying only “I Am Groot”?

Even though Groot is not a regular character to be seen in the Avengers, his memorable scenes, catchy dialogue, and cutesy adorable persona made him everyone’s favourite. He might not be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel universe, but he surely has quite an impact on the audience. So, Vin Diesel earned a $54.5 million salary for voicing Groot, and as per Nuordertech reports, the Marvel actor received a $13 million paycheck per film in which he voiced Groot.

It might seem a lot for an actor to get paid for only saying three words across 6 Marvel movies, but Vin Diesel’s vocal acting played a major role in creating Groot for the audience.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and others, will be releasing on May 5, 2023.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

