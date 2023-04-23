All four movies of the Avengers franchise have created a permanent fanbase globally. Out of the lot, most of the discussions are usually around Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. While people love the action sequences, stunts and twists, they have many questions about the time machine and infinity stones. One major question is – How did Thanos get the first infinity stone, the power stone? Comic artist and Thanos creator Jim Starlin has finally spilled the beans. Scroll on to learn more.

Thanos was seen in the Avengers franchise in the movie Avengers: Infinity War. He was after all the six infinity stones – Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Time, and Soul stones. He found the space stone from Loki in Asgard at the film’s beginning. While he got the remaining four from different battles, he already had Power Stone with him.

The Power Stone was last seen in Xandar in Guardians of the Galaxy. As per Jim Starlin, Avengers: Infinity War would have shown Thanos acquiring the stone in Xandar after a battle in a 45-min sequence. But, the makers decided to chop that bit and start the film with Thanos torturing Thor and the Asgardians. While talking to the Near Mint Condition, Jim said, “About a month before the movie came out, I got an email or something from Joe Russo saying, ‘the 45 minutes of Thanos that we had at the beginning of ‘Infinity War,’ we had it cut.’ There was a whole sequence of him getting the first gem, and they had to cut that out.”

Jim Starlin further added the scenes were shot, but they never made it to the final cut. “They shot it, but they never wanted to spend the money on the effects and they didn’t want the movie to be as long as the second one [‘Endgame‘] was. They didn’t realize it was going to be quite the hit it was.”

As per the comic legend, the initial plan of the makers was to dedicate Avengers: Infinity War to Thanos and tell his origin story to the audience. But they decided against it to cut down costs and resources.

Let us know what you think of Thanos’s now-deleted battle with the folks of Xandar for the Power Stone.

