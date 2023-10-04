There have been many times when Selena Gomez has won and ruled over our hearts, not just as a singer but as a person herself. Being such a star brings a lot of hurdles in life, but Selena has shown us how much human she is as she shared her heartbroken days, her concern about her looks and figure, and so on. Selena has always been inspiring other women to be confident in their own skin. Sel even launched her beauty ranger and became one of the successful entrepreneurs.

Rare Beauty is a luxury beauty brand that is quite famous among fashion enthusiasts and social media influencers. Within a very short time, it has reached the height of success across the world. Now, recently, Selena has given a glimpse of her Rare Beauty office, and we are in awe. Scroll ahead to read further.

A few hours ago, Selena Gomez gave a tour by sharing a series of pictures of her fully decorated Rare Beauty office on her Instagram, and we can’t help but gasp at the ‘beauty.’ In the first image, we can see Sel standing in the middle of the rose-gold-themed room featuring pink wallpapers, a pastel rug, comfy couches, a statement mirror, a well-lit ambiance, posters of products, and more.

In the third picture, we can see a shelf full of her products stacked in harmony with lush pink curtains, while in the fourth pic, we get a view of the fancy chairs and sofa along with a digitized screen featuring Selena Gomez’s face with Rare Beauty’s logo. Sharing these, the Calm Down singer wrote in the caption, “After 3 years. We were able to make our home cozy! @rarebeauty.”

It’s absolutely a dream office, and we cannot deny it. The neutral palettes, along with the pastel pink hint – it’s everything very eye-soothing. Talking about beauty products, Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, has launched a beauty range with the name ‘Rhode Beauty.’

Selena Gomez was recently roaming around Paris all dolled up and serving looks one after the other, breaking headlines. Well, what are your thoughts about her Rare Beauty office? Let us know in the comments.

