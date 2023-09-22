What is Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2023? We all know the actress-singer-producer has witnessed a surge in her fortune as her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, is a huge success among consumers. She also has brand endorsements and other ventures that will help her soon hit the billionaire status. As she enters the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna, amongst others, do you know where her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber stands? Scroll below for details!

As previously reported, Selena is the most followed woman on Instagram. She is a brand ambassador for top brands like Puma and Coach. One can only imagine the sum she must charge for one social media post. She also has several properties in Los Angeles, Calabasas and Texas. If that isn’t enough, Gomez is a proud owner of several luxurious cars, including BMW, Mini Cooper, Mercedes Maybach and Audi A6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is very well known that Selena Gomez earns millions from music and acting career. She’s also a producer with successful shows like 13 Reasons Why, which has minted her a lot of moolah. Interestingly, her makeup line, Rare Beauty, has made revenue of $300 million in 2023, which is the net worth of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez has crossed the $800 million mark in net worth in 2023. As she continues to gain success with her career and expansion of Rare Beauty, she’s soon set to enter the billionaire status. Her fortune is currently over 2.5X of her ex-flame, so she won in life!

It is also to be noted that Selena contributes a percentage of her profits to charity. She also has a mental health platform, Wondermind, that she co-founded in 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting Hollywood pieces!

Must Read: Shakira’s Dream Of Spending Rest Of Her Life With Gerard Pique Is Shattered But Is Still Positive About Her New Innings: “If Life Gives You Lemons, You Have To Make Lemonade”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News