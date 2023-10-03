Ananya Panday is a beauty and there are no two ways about it. The diva never leaves a chance to turn on heads. Be it at a red carpet event, a mirror selfie or photoshoots, the ‘Dream Girl 2‘ actress pulls off every look like a boss and gives her fans and followers some much-needed and major fashion goals.

From flaunting her petite figure in desi attires to gorgeous corset looks to dresses, she’s been giving us back to back style goals. Ananya knows how to spice up things and that’s what makes her even more popular among the Gen Z. Panday enjoys a massive fan base with over 24 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about Ananya Panday’s fashion, the actress has set the internet on fire with a series of images from her latest photoshoot as she posed for the international luxury brand Jimmy Choo. For the unversed, Ms Panday, who has been named the brand ambassador of the brand, has created history by being the youngest Indian actor to represent such a prestigious international brand.

Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to share the news. The actress wrote, “I am truly honoured and thrilled to be a part of the Jimmy Choo family. It’s a dream come true to represent such an iconic luxury brand that has set the standard for glamour and style. I can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey and create magic together. (sic)”

Now coming to the look, Ananya wore a high slit black cut-out gown that flaunted her toned back and long legs, making the photos too hot to handle. Her sensuous look is making us sweat and setting the temperature high. For make-up, Ananya Panday opted for a subtle yet glam look with kohled-eyes, contoured features and nude lip shade. She left her hair open with a middle-parting and wet-hair look.

