Ananya Panday is a rising star in Bollywood and is a popular name among fans in the country. While she’s always making headlines for her chic fashion sense, off late, Panday is going viral on social media for her alleged romance rumours with Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Aditya Roy Kapur. Their alleged pictures are doing the rounds on social media, and earlier today, Ananya was spotted leaving her yoga class and is now getting trolled online by netizens as they body-shame her in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ananya has a huge fan following on social media, with over 24 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares sultry pictures of herself, and we adore her reels; the internet is having a hard time processing her alleged relationship with Aditya, and we won’t lie; they look cute together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her latest sighting, Ananya Panday was spotted donning an athleisure look, and it came with a tank top and shorts. She carried a yoga mat and her water bottle in her hands as she made her way to her car.

Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram handle and shared the video of the Student Of The Year 2 actress; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to Ananya Panday’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Kuch khaya piya kro 😂😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Itne patli kese hoge”

A third commented, “Ek to itni patli upar see she doing yoga…like seriously”

A fourth commented, “Kuposhan ka shikar…”

What do you think about netizens body-shaming Ananya Panday for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News