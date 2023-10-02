Rashmika Mandanna is our favourite ball of sunshine who never misses a chance to spread her positive energy with her bright smile. Recently, the true blue pan-India superstar took to her Instagram account to drop a bunch of pictures draped in six yards of elegance, and it’s a look you can recreate for upcoming festivities such as Navratri Puja, Durga Pujo, and Ram Navami. So girls, take notes as we decipher her look for you below.

Rashmika has joined the likes of Samantha, Nayanthara, and Allu Arjun whose pan-India superstardom is immaculate. Just two films – Goodbye & Mission Majnu – old in Bollywood, Rashmika is already one of the most sought-after faces of filmmakers, with her fan following rapidly increasing among Hindi-speaking audiences. And, with the upcoming film ‘Animal’ also starring Ranbir Kapoor, she is further expected to grow her screen presence in Bollywood.

We are all waiting for the festive season to kick-start and put our best ethnic fashion foot forward to celebrate Indian culture and traditions. When we talk about ethnic wear, we talk about gorgeous gorgeous sarees that can make anyone instantly feel a 10. All Indian women love to drape themselves in a saree, and our beauty queen Rashmika Mandanna has recently dropped some major inspo to deck up in one for the upcoming festive season. Navratris are around the corner and you must be in need of finding your next look for the Ram Navami or Navratri nights, the ‘Goodbye’ actor has delivered the ‘It’ look right in time so you don’t have to bother much. Also, PSA to all the brides to be, this can be your moment as you dress to impress in this stunning saree to woo the ladkewalas.

Rashmika Mandanna recently touched down in Dubai for brand promotion and attended the event looking like an Indian goddess in a rose gold saree with mirror work all over that she paired with a sequinned blouse. She accessorised the look with matching jhumkas, a neckpiece, and bangles that perfectly brought out the essence of the Indian look. The ‘Pushpa’ actor further completed her look with air-brushed makeup consisting of well-defined brows, bronzed cheeks, nude lips, and Kohl-rimmed eyes, adding chaar-chand to her ethereal beauty. She also added a tiny red bindi further enhancing the traditional embodying the Indianness of the look, and we are definitely adding this one to our lookbook. Check out below:

How much would you rate Rashmika Mandanna’s recent look on a scale of 10-10? Let us know.

