Elvish Yadav is an internet sensation for a reason. The YouTuber, who emerged as Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, never fails to impress his fans. Every time he makes a social media post, he takes the web storm. The internet sensation became the talk of the town ever since he entered the web show as the wild card contestant and made history when he won the show. Amid all the love and success coming his way, he added another feather to his cap and bought a swanky home in Dubai.

Recently, the winner took to his YouTube channel to share exciting news with his fans. Yadav who enjoys a massive fan following gave a tour of his duplex home that he recently purchased in Dubai. Scroll down for details.

Elvish Yadav, who posted the house tour a couple of hours back, has already crossed 1.2 million views (at the time of publishing this article). The Vlog opens with Elvish and his friends arriving at the Dubai airport. He then begins to give a tour of his house which has unlimited rooms and uncountable washrooms. He captioned the video, “Dubai me property leli.” His swanky house look pretty spacious, and aesthetic and is huge when it comes to its size.

Watch the video below:

Soon after video surfaced, netizens congratulated their favourite star Elvish Yadav. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Let’s we all just appreciate the content this man and his crew makes it’s just a masterpiece imagine what’s he gonna doing the futures.”

Another said, “One of the best about dude is that whenever he achieves something, he never gives the credit himself. he always respect us audience the most and his team too. he always polite in his all video. we congratulate ourself for his.. achievement more to come and everything to come.w’re always with you….”

A third viewer wrote, “The best vloger i have ever seen.. He is down to earth and loves his mother tongue, religion.. Thats why hecis getting unnecessary hates.. He can’t manipulate people with sugar coated lines. Always tell the truth from heart.. Thats why some call him chhapri.. If the definition of chhapri is Elvis then i would love to be a chhapri.. God bless you Elvis may your progress touch the sky.”

A fourth one commented, “We are so proud of you elvish…. Soon you are going to shine in Bollywood… God bless you… supported from BIHAR.”

Team Koimoi sends heartiest congratulations to Elvish Yadav on this lavish purchase.

