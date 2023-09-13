Shehnaaz Gill, who stepped into Bollywood with pivotal role in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is all set for her Bollywood outing – the multi-starrer ‘Thank You For Coming,’ headlined by Bhumi Pednekar. After rising to fame with Bigg Boss 13, she became an overnight sensation for a reason. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, often trends on social media every time she steps out or makes a move on the web.

After treating fans with her chat show, the actress will now be seen alongside Bhumi, and social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and others. However, she was subjected to trolls after her latest video surfaced on the web.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill, along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kusha Kapila, appeared at an event looking hot as an event in black attires. The video that has surfaced on the web sees the trio having a gala time at an event. But what caught netizens’ attention was seeing Sana’s popping the champagne while wearing a little black dress with deep cleav*ge. Sana was trolled for her new avatar as many thought she has changed fully.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Shehnaaz looks so uncomfortable and so out of place. All these things clearly doesn’t come naturally to her. Trying hard to fit in. So unpleasant to watch her for something she’s not.” Watch the video shared by celeb paparazzi Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While another said, “Overacting deko shenaaz ki” A third netizen wrote, “Sidharth k chle Jane k bad koiiii ladki itna celebrate kaise kar skti haii? fake log”

While fourth one said, “She changed fully. ab yeh bhi nashedi banjainge. sid seh sympathy lene ke baad.” A fifth one wrote, “Fame milte hi kapde kam wah.”

A sixth user commented, “Wow kauwa chala Hans ki chaal aur khud ki chaal bhul gaya.”

While seventh one wrote, “She looks uncomfortable. Peer pressure to fit into a child like crowd that won’t ever amount to anything. Get a job and do something productive with your lives. Instagram models don’t last. Beauty fades and stupid lasts forever.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the video? Do let us know

