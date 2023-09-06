Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently the talk of the town and all thanks to her successful stint in Bigg Boss 16. Of late Miss Choudhary has been treating her ardent fans with her dance videos on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Priyanka hasn’t taken up any project post-Bigg Boss 16. However, as per a report in TellyChakkar, Priyanka has been approached to be one of the mentors in an upcoming season of Bigg Boss however there is no confirmation on the same.

Previously, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan were the once to enter the Bigg Boss house as seniors in the 13th season. As we have seen her Bigg Boss journey, the actress is quite vocal about her thoughts, opinionated and has great leadership qualities. If all goes well, Priyanka may follow in their footsteps and will be an apt choice to enter the house as a mentor.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss will reintroduce past contestants and partners. Rumoured potential participants of Bigg Boss 17 include Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon, Ankita Lokhande with hubby Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, Aishwarya Sharma, Awez Darbar, Bebika Dhurve, Anjum Fakih, Kanika Mann, Harsh Beniwal, Abhishek Malhan, Soundous Moufakir and Manisha Rani.

Apparently, the show is set to begin on 20th October (2023) and host Salman Khan has begun shooting for the promo. The promo is expected to beam on TV screens in the first week of October.

Do tell us which other celebrity you wish to see in Bigg Boss 17.

