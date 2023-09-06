Television actress Shafaq Naaz, who rose to fame with her roles in shows like Mahabharat, Chidiya Ghar, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, amongst others, has been recently in the news in regards to her break up and patch-up with beau Zeeshan.

Reportedly, Shafaq and Zeeshan, who have been in a relationship for more than 3 years, were supposed to get engaged followed by a court marriage, but their wedding got called off in the month of May due to some personal problems. However, recently brother Sheezan put up a picture on his Instagram account, confirming the couple’s patch-up.

Koimoi got in touch with Shafaq to get better clarity on their break up and patch-up row, she replied, “Well, I don’t understand why there have been reports about our breakup. I and Zeeshan never broke up. I agree we had a few issues amongst both the families but we never got separated. When two families of boys and girls get into an institution there can be times when you have your point of view or some kind of disagreement. But Zeeshan and I have always been together. In fact, recently I stayed with him in Muscat for a few days. Whenever I get time I visit him or he travels to Mumbai. My God’s grace, our relationship has always been steady.”

When asked about her marriage plans, Shafaq replied, “We haven’t decided about it yet. Right now, we both are in a happy space and enjoying spending time together.”

Since Zeeshan stays in Muscat, so will she leave India and move there after marriage, she answered, “Gone are the days when girls would leave the country after the marriage to be with their partner. We both are open-minded and give our work foremost priority so whoever will be free will travel to meet each other.”

Here’s wishing both of them lifelong happiness!

