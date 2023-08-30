Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to be the talk of the town, days after the grand finale. This time it’s about Avinash Sachdev. Weeks after the BB OTT contestant refused to acknowledge his past relationship with Shafaq Naaz, the latter has reacted to it. This comes as a surprise for many as Avinash Sachdev and co-contestant Falaq Naaz’s bond in the show has been very strong. The Main Bhi Ardhangini star had even confessed his feelings for Shafaq’s sister on the show. However, she did not reply to it then and said that they will figure it out after the show ends.

According to reports, Avinash had also visited Falaq’s house for dinner and celebrated their friendship, post Bigg Boss OTT 2. All this while, Falak did not speak anything about her younger sister’s relationship with Avinash. But as there were rumours of Shafaq and Avinash dating earlier, after coming out of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avinash had clarified that he did not have any serious relationship with Shafaq and was romantically involved with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Shafaq Naaz said that it was ‘disappointing’ and ‘hurtful’ for her. She said, “Avinash should have respected the dignity of our relationship and not trivialised my feelings by lying. Being in a relationship is not something to feel ashamed of. Probably, he has dated many people, so our relationship may have slipped his mind, but I remember it clearly since it was my first serious relationship and heartbreak.”

The actress said that they started dating 11 year ago during the shoot for their show titled Teri Meri Love Stories. She added, “He had just got out of a long relationship and we were together for about six months. Towards the end, when he stopped talking to me without any reason, I assumed he had reconciled with his ex. He ghosted me. Back then, social media wasn’t as active, making it easier to keep things under wraps. I can laugh about it today, but back then, it affected me.”

When asked about Falaq Naaz‘s closeness with Avinash from Bigg Boss OTT, Shafaq said, “I trust my family and I know they won’t do anything that will hurt me. I have no problem with Falaq Appi and Avinash being friends. I am not so conservative to expect her not to befriend my ex. I am hurt because Avinash has disrespected the integrity of our relationship. Usne uss rishte ki izzat nahi rakhi.”

Meanwhile, Falaq was asked about this. She said that she learnt about Shafaq and Avinash’s relationship only after she stepped out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She added, “I didn’t focus much on it, as there was nothing between Avinash and me. Also, we are mature enough to handle such situations.” Falaq also stated that they are only good friends and she is single.

Must Read: Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown Led Final Season Delayed By Almost 3 Years Due To This Reason, The Wait Is Long & Indefinite?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News