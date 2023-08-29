Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai – starring Satish Shah as Indravadhan Sarabhai, Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghavan as Dr. Sahil Sarabhai and Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai, is one of the most-loved sitcoms on to have aired on Indian television. Revolving around the Sarabhais – a quintessential upper-class family living in the neighbourhood of Cuffe Parade, the show was a laughter riot owing to the family’s equation.

The show’s leading stars – Satish, Ratna, Rupali and Rajesh, recently had a reunion, and a video from their get-together has now been shared online. Scroll below to check out their reunion and what fans say about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shared to Instagram by Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar with the caption, “Some friendships last a lifetime!! ❤❤ #friendslikefamily #sarabhais,” the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast can be seen warmly greeting each other at a city eatery before sitting down for a meal and clicking some more pictures. However, absent from the pictures was Raghavan, aka Sahil.

Before you read what fans have to say, check out the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Commenting on the video, one Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai wrote, “Maya sarabhai be like : finally Monisha sophisticated ho hi gyi ❤️ isiliye Nazar utaar rhi thi ❤️”

Another added, “Wow this is best things I saw! The reunion of SVS is always a best things to watch.”

A third commented, “Caught in 42 secs …so so happy to see sarabhai family together after so long..”

Another fan of the show noted, “Maya Sarabhai be like : finally Monisha sophisticated ho hi gayi isiliye Nazar utaar rahi thi.”

While Indravadhan, Maya, Monisha and Rosesh enjoyed the get-together, fans noticed Sumeet Raghavan, aka Sahil, was missing. Commenting on it, one wrote, “But in this frame Sahil is missing @sumeetraghvan sir where are you?”

Do you want to see the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai back on screens? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Mahira Khan Claims Raees Backlash Triggered Bipolar Disorder & Has Been ‘In And Out Of Hospitals’ Since Then, “I Couldn’t Even Get Up From My Bed To Go To The Bathroom”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News