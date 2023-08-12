Anupamaa – starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj, is one of the most-loved and most-watched shows on Indian television. The Star Plus drama tops the TRP charts every week, maintaining its No 1 spot with its engaging storyline, twists and MaAn’s romance. But do you know about their first meeting?

In a recent chat, Rupali got candid about the production house’s secretive casting of Anuj and revealed details about when and where she met Gaurav for the first time. Let us tell you it was in a place and at a time you wouldn’t expect.

During a recent interaction with Telly Chakkar, ‘Anupamaa’ Rupali Ganguly got candid about her first meeting with ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna. Opening up about how she met the actor – who is now the dream man of many Indians, she said, “There were a lot of names floating around in regards to Anuj, and Ketki (creative head) was like, ‘you have a look test’ and this was after my pack up at around 7:30 pm.”

Rupali Ganguly continued, “I didn’t even know that he had come on set. DKP (Director’s Kut Productions) should be in CBI because they were so secretive, I didn’t even know that they had brought him on set.” The ‘Anupamaa’ actress added, “I usually credit myself that I know everything, but I don’t actually.”

Talking about her first meeting with ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna – which happened on the show’s sets, Rupali said, “I was doing a scene with Toshu, and Ketki wouldn’t tell me who had come. I was also pitching some of my friends, and then she showed me his picture and sorry (looking at and apologizing to Gaurav), but I had not seen any of his shows. I thought some other Gaurav had been cast, but I saw his picture, and it was very posh, sophisticated and polished.”

Rupali Ganguly added, “And (then) I saw him on set, just jumping with energy. I heard his laughter before I saw him. And the rest is history, he kind of became a national crush”.

Anupamaa is currently the highest-rated in the country and recently achieved the 1000 episodes milestone. Besides Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty and many more.

