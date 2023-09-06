Actress Divya Agarwal, who is known for her stint in reality shows and her bindaas nature, has recently answered questions by her fans on one of the micro-blogging sites, proving that she has the guts to call spade a spade.

One of the fans asked Divya why she did not participate in Colors’ Bigg Boss, to which she replied, “Colors wala big boss now, back then it was called real big boss. Ott was just nothing.. I was called out for winning something stupid or being compared to everything that could demean me now with ott2 no one says that they give equal respect to both the show.. favourite target Divya Agarwal. Seriously, I’m so surprised.” (sic)

One of the fans asked her what message she would like to give to people who hates her for no reason, she answered, “Kitna bajoge bhai. I want to tell them get lost or Get well soon.” (sic)

She was also being asked how she deals with negativity, to which she responded, “People!!!! they don’t pay my bills They don’t know who I’m People are so sly, they will do everything but have no guts to talk.” (sic)

Divya has always been on the receiving end post her breakup with Varun Sood. Recently, an old video surfaced on the internet where Divya and her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar in an interview with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their YouTube channel, mentioned her guilt trips and despite being with Varun, she already had feelings for Apurva. This confession led to her being brutally trolled.

Divya is known for her stint in reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space, and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 1. She has also been part of web series like Cartel, Abhay, Fuh Se Fantasy and more.

