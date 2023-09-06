Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved personalities in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 where she emerged as the third runner up in the show. Then there has been no looking back for the actress.

Miss Gill made her big Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will soon be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film titled ‘Thank You For Coming’.

Today happened to be the trailer launch of Thank You For Coming in the presence of an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

What grabbed everyone’s attention at the launch was Shehnaaz Gill’s stylish and hot deep cleav*ge dress. She has taken her fashion sense a notch higher. The actress pulled off the attire beautifully and has been winning hearts on the internet. Fans are calling her fire, hotness queen, Hot Gill, hotness personified and with many such more comments on the internet.

Take a look!

Shehnaaz Gill usually wears comfortable clothes however this time she broke her mundane image and flaunted her s*xy curves, looking absolutely dead-drop gorgeous.

Thank You For Coming is a women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd and directed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani.

What are your comments on Shehnaaz’s latest look?

