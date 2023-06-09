Divya Agarwal is one of the most popular faces when it comes to reality shows. She is, after all, called the queen of this domain and for all valid reasons. She has not one but two winner trophies in her kitty – Bigg Boss OTT and Ace Of Space, and was the runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla. While her professional life has been full of highs, her personal life has been extremely turbulent. The actress is currently engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar but recently, they were trolled (again) for a weird reason. Scroll on to learn more.

Before getting engaged to Apurva, Divya was in a relationship with Varun Sood. Their fans shipped them hard, as it all started in the reality show Ace Of Space. However, the two broke up abruptly, and the actress got engaged to her now-fiance shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar appeared on Couple Of Things hosted by Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. She talked about how she developed feelings for her partner while she was in a relationship with Varun Sood. Apparently, this irked a lot of fans. Now, the pair was spotted recently at an event. Popular paparazzi member Viral Bhayani shared their video on his Instagram page, where Apurva dropped a sweet kiss on his lady-love’s cheeks. When asked for ‘Once More’ by the paps, he replied, “Puri raat karta rahunga (will do it all night).” Viral captioned the clip and wrote, “Pyaar is in the air!!✨💗 These lovebirds just can’t stay away from each other, look how he kisses her, adorable!!!🥺😍”

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, this has not gone well with a lot of people, and the trolls have made nasty remarks on the video featuring Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. Here’s what they said –

“Karta reh itni achi aur imandar mili jo ha 😂😂😂😂😂”

“Ye log kitna haste hai kya baat hoti hai jo itni drame ki hasi ati hai”

“Kaun hai yeh log.. kaha se aatey hai log”

“Itni loyal gf joh mille Hain 😂”

“Varun Sood was so much better”

“They gives “Fake vibes!”

Well, all we can say is haters would hate, but love will prevail!

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Finally Takes The Blame For Her ‘Abrupt’ Break-Up With Varun Sood, Reveals Feeling Guilty For Breaking His Heart; Fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar Said “You Did Good To That Guy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News