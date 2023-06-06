Former lovebirds Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been making headlines for quite some time owing to the break-up. The duo has been involved in mud-slinging indirect digs at each other on social media since they announced their spilt. Later what caught everyone’s eyes was her getting engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar soon after making her breakup with Varun official on social media. While the actress had been at receiving end she recently admitted that she broke up with Varun due to complex emotions.

The actress recently sat down for a detailed chat where she spoke about being confused after meeting Apurva. In the same interview, she also recalled his reaction to her relationship with Priyank Sharma adding that he used to ask her “How’s baby sitting going?” Scroll down for more interesting details from her break up.

Divya Agarwal along with fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar recently appeared on Rj Anmol and Amrita Rao’s chat show ‘Couple Of Things’ where she spoke her heart out about her personal and professional life. Spilling the beans on their spilt, Divya began from the beginning, “I was very low after my father passed. At my lowest phase, I found nobody around me. That’s when I thought there is something wrong in this relationship. Then I met Apurva at a common friend’s wedding last year on February 14. We were sitting and just said, ‘We were so stupid. We could have been in that place’. I told him that I was in a relationship. And honestly, after that day, I was in two minds. He told me to meet his dogs. I met them, I met his parents and then I don’t know how, I saw his closet in his bedroom and just thought, ‘Where is my space here?’ I didn’t even share this thought with him. I was hyper and feeling guilty because I had a boyfriend (Varun Sood).”

Further adding, “With Varun, I felt all over the place. With Apurva, I would feel calm and mature. I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had a confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up. I just got the car to a screeching halt. This thought would always come to my mind that if I was to get married to my now ex (Varun) would I want to invite Apurva and if I invite him, would I be ok seeing him on that side. Apurva has been the most important person in my life. I had so many complex emotions in my head.”

Divya Agarwal further accepted that while she was guilty for breaking up with Varun, Apurva planned a Goa trip with her. “We had never travelled overnight before together. He told me, ‘You did good to that guy because later it would have been a bigger mess’. He took me to Goa and I wasn’t aware, he took me to his Kuldevi temple and told me, ‘Don’t ask for anything. Just sit in silence’. Again, he reminded me of my father because he would take me to all the spiritual places. Apurva adds, “Again she came back to her ‘marriage’ phase,” she concluded.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Divya Agarwal’s revelations? Do let us know.

