Months after split with Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar on the occasion of her 30th birthday. While that happened in December and we hear the wedding bells, there’s been no update on the date or other details yet. Scroll below for details as the Bigg Boss OTT winner is revealing what’s exactly cooking!

Ever since announcement of her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar, Divya has been a target of trolls. Varun Sood fans have brutally backlashed her and even used terms like ‘gold digger.’ There was also recently a family feud that came to light as his sister demanded their family jewellery back. Agarwal also shared a picture of the Ganesh pendant and earrings that she returned.

Coming back to marriage plans, Divya Agarwal told Times of India, “We were both asking one another kab karni hai shaadi. But mostly we will do it in December or Jan. We don’t know how to go about it. Sometimes we talk about simple, intimate wedding but we both are such social butterflies and extrovert personalities that we want a big fat grand wedding. I have come back to life, where I am surrounded by good friends. We want to keep a destination wedding so that it adds to the experience.”

Divya Agarwal also praised Apurva Padgaonkar’s family as she continued, “Apurva’s family is super simple. They live a very handful life. I want that part of life to be simple like that. I have got such a supporting partner, who has never invaded my ways.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar may participate in Nach Baliye 10. The conversation with the makers is yet to be finalized.

