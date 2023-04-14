Unfortunately, celebrities these days are more a target of trolls than praises. We’ve seen the best in the business, including Rupali Ganguly, Shraddha Arya, Bharti Singh, and Tejasswi Prakash amongst others face it. Aly Goni is in disbelief as a hater who wishes the worst for his relationship with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Jasmin and Aly were allegedly best friends for years. They entered Bigg Boss 14 as contestants and soon realised that they felt ‘beyond’ friendship for one another. Ever since the couple has been together and shares update on their outings, professional unions and much more on the gram.

Aly Goni took to Twitter last night and shared a screenshot of a troll who seemingly commented on a post of Jasmin Bhasin. The hate comment read, “@jasminbhasin2806 tere aur @alygoni ke rishte ko itne gandhi nazar lagegi.. tu dekh.”

As expected, Aly Goni lost his calm and responded, “Ek frnd ne bheja yeh she was literally crying.. Ek insaan kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai.. as if humne inki zindagi mein kuch bigada ho. matlab imagine kitna evil insaan hoga ye iske maa baap aur aas paas walo ko pata bhi nahi hai sad. But Allah sab dekh raha hai.”

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Ek frnd ne bheja yeh she was literally crying.. Ek insaan kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai.. as if humne inki zindagi mein kuch bigada ho. matlab imagine kitna evil insaan hoga ye iske maa baap aur aas paas walo ko pata bhi nahi hai sad. But Allah sab dekh raha hai pic.twitter.com/92bVKHvWCD — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 13, 2023

Fans took to the comment section and consoled Aly Goni. Many wrote that they have been blessing his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin and a troll comment cannot be powerful enough to affect that.

A user wrote, “You have way more prayers with you guys Aly , and these ill wishers will reap what they sow .. May you always be blessed”

Another commented, “Aik comment se affect horahe lol”

“Ek baddua dene wala hain @AlyGoni there are millions praying for you guys , loads of love luck happiness & success to yall ! may almighty always protect and bless y’all,” another fan reacted.

Jasmin Bhasin is yet to react to the controversy.

