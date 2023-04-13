From American Horror Stories, Nightmare Alley To Only Murders In The Building - Shows That Will Keep The Adrenaline Rush Pumping Throughout!

Are you in the mood for some heart-pounding entertainment that will keep you on your seat? Look no further than Disney+ Hotstar. From exploring the wonders of outer space with The Orville to investigating a mysterious death in Only Murders in the Building, there’s something for everyone. But if you’re looking for something truly gripping, check out Dopesick, a medical thriller that delves into America’s struggle with opioid addiction. And that’s just the beginning – with shows like American Horror Stories, The Patient, and Nightmare Alley, Disney+ Hotstar is changing the game when it comes to thrilling entertainment. Buckle up and get ready for some heart-pounding action.

American Horror Stories

A spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. The series features a different horror story in each episode

The Orville

Set 400 years in the future, an exploratory spaceship faces the wonders and dangers of outer space while also dealing with the problems of everyday life.

9-1-1: Lonestar

A New York firefighter relocates to Austin, Texas with his son, where he works to save people’s lives while trying to solve his personal problems

Only Murders in the Building

Three strangers obsessed with true crime find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their apartment building

Dopesick

Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in US history & takes viewers to the epicentre of America’s struggle with opioid addiction

The Resident

A group of young practising doctors face the realities of modern-day medicine and issues as they learn the ropes with the help of a seasoned senior resident.

The Patient

A psychological thriller about a therapist, Alan Strauss, who is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer

The Watchful Eye

Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past manoeuvres her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.

Parallels

The lives of four childhood friends are seriously disrupted when a mysterious event separates them, sending them into parallel dimensions.

Nightmare Alley

When Charismatic Stanton Carlisle endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena at a travelling carnival, he crafts what seems to be a golden ticket to success.

No Exit

Darby Throne, a young woman, who is stranded by a blizzard, stumbles across an abducted girl, hidden in a van, leading her to a terrified life-or-death struggle.

Fresh

Frustrated with dating apps, Noa meets the alluring Steve at a grocery store. However, while on a weekend getaway, she learnt that she has an unusual appetite.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch titles best suited to your mood!

