Actress Jasmin Bhasin says that while the use of filters on social media is normal, one should not over do it at all. She mentioned that your natural look is actually what is loved the most.

The Bigg Boss 14 alum said, “Using filters sometimes is fine as we are part of the glamour industry but getting obsessed with filters or creating fake realities is not needed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Aging is a reality for everyone including actors. And I have seen that fans and followers also love it when we look natural in our pictures. It’s important to not set artificial reality standards,” Jasmin Bhasin adds.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin also understands why it becomes important to use filters at times. “We all are aware that as actors we are being observed and judged all the time but one should follow one’s own gut feeling, whatever makes you happy you should do but it should be real. It’s fine to use filters sometimes. There are some situations where filters really help. But don’t let the filters make your identity,” she says.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin has worked in various TV shows, including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Dil Se Dil Tak, and many Punjabi Movies. She is currently dating actor Aly Goni.

What are your views on social media filters? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Anupamaa Remains Unbeatable Ruling The TRP Chart, GHKPM Follows As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Slips Down Badly – Check Out The Full List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News