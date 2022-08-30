Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are here to win our hearts once more. The couple – whose romance blossomed while stuck together in the Bigg Boss 14, is here with a sizzling new dance number that’s a little too hot to handle. While talking about their new song, they even spoke about the latest season of the other reality show they featured on together – Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While exclusively talking to Koimoi on the release of their latest track Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi, Jasly (as their fans lovingly call them) got candid about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and the contestants on it this time. For the unversed, both Jasmin and Aly were part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 – while Mr Goni came in 5th, Ms Bhasin made it to the semi-finals and occupied the 7th place.

On being asked what they think of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and the current competition, Aly Goni revealed he hasn’t been following the stunt-based adventure reality show but Jasmin Bhasin is. He said, “Yeh dekhti maine abhi tak nahi dekha.” Sharing her thoughts on KKK 12 and its daring contestants this season, Jasmin said, “Mujhe toh bahut aacha lag raha hai, bahut mazza aa raha hai, bahut sahi, tough competition hai. I am amazed to see kitna aacha accha sab kar rahe hai, sab kitne tough hai. It’s one of my most favourite shows.”

On being asked who she supports among the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, “Yaar sab, kyuki mujhe pata hai ki kitna hard work (log karte hai). Joh log bolte hai ki ‘arey, woh easy tha’, it’s never easy. Nothing is easy, everything is difficult and hats off to all of them.” Jasmin Bhasin added, “Main toh sabko bolti hu Khatron Ke Khiladi sabko karna chahiye. Aap bahut kismet wale ho agar aapko woh show karne ko mila hai toh.”

On being asked if she would like to participate in the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt show once again, she said, “Main toh kabhi bhi kar sakti hu. Main waha jaa ke roungi, girungi, gidgidaungi par main karne ke liye kabhi mana nahi kar sakti. I love that show.”

