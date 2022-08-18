When it comes to back-to-back hit movies in the Bollywood industry, B-town’s dashing filmmaker Rohit Shetty is the go-to. The director has come a long way with his first movie Zameen, after which came Golmaal and the rest is history. Recently the director was seen in an interview where he shared his views on making movies.
Along with this the director also opened up about his comedy franchise Golmaal and its fifth installment. The first part titled Golmaal: Fun Unlimited came out back in 2006.
Well, recently Rohit Shetty was seen in an interview along with Pinkvilla, where he gave an update regarding his Golmaal franchise. Rohit said, “Two years of a pandemic has shifted everything. I couldn’t start Golmaal because there was a big backlog for all of us. Everything is now fine by the grace of god and we will soon start work on Golmaal as well,” adding, “Golmaal will happen. It might be right after Singham or maybe another year post that. I enjoy that space and will keep making Golmaal till I am making films.”
In the same interview, Rohit Shetty also gave his take on making a movie. The director stated his experience over the years claiming that he invested his money more in the movie rather than his lead actors. He said, “The actors have always supported me. The actors often know that we are making a massive film, so they come to me with a mindset that money isn’t important, the scale is. If the film works, everyone makes money.” He also added “I never sit with the actor to discuss their prices. My criteria is to push the envelope on the scale and budget. If a film does well, every single person benefits.”
Apart from this the director also opened up about his experience working with actor Sidharth Malhotra for his upcoming movie Indian Police Force. The director did nothing but praise the actor saying that he was full of energy.
On the work front, Rohit Shetty will also have Cirkus, Singham 3, and Golmaal 5 among others in his jam-packed schedule.
