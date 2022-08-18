Salman Khan is Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor and many times there were reports that claimed the superstar is already married while some stated he’ll marry this actress, but nothing was ever confirmed. The actor was in the news over his relationship with Aishwarya Rai but the two broke up on a sour note. We came across an old interview of Khan with his mother Salma Khan where she gave a hilarious response when asked about his girlfriends.

For the unversed, the two appeared on the celebrity chat show Tere Mere Beach Mein hosted by Farah Khan and it was produced by Shah Rukh Khan under Red Chillies Idiot Box. Other than the mother-son duo, actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, among others also appeared on the show.

Coming back to the topic, a clip from the show was shared by a Reddit user and captioned, “Salma aunty said it the best. “Unki kismat me isse better the.” In the video, Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan spoke about getting along with all the actor’s friends. Later when Farah Khan inquiries if she is familiar with all his girlfriends too, she agreed to it. Farah Khan then asks her if there was a girl she liked, to this Salma replied saying, “Sab hi the.”

Further, Farah Khan asks, “Apko kabhi aisa laga ki ye ladki theek nahi nahi Salman ke liye, dont take names but kabhi aisa laga,”, Salma Khan said, “Sab hi ache the, lekin iske kismat me nahi the toh kya kare.” Stunned by her answer, Salman Khan interrupts and asks, “Mere kismat me nahi the….ya ….” and Salma corrected her statement saying, “Unke kismat me shayad tere se better the,” leaving everyone in splits.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “I love Salma Aunty ❤️🤣 koi tho hain bhai ko reality check dene ke liye,” another wrote, “Finally someone roasting bhoi on screen. Salma aunty the giga chadest,” a third wrote, “it’s cute to see someone like him being a mumma’s boy,” a fourth user wrote, “Bhoi should spend more time with Aunty.”

On the work front, Salman Khan has multiple projects in the pipelines among them is Tiger 3, Bhaijaan, No Entry 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Kick 2. On the other hand, he’s also make cameo appearances in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather along with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

