Everyone is aware of how awesome Shah Rukh Khan is whenever we see him in various events, interviews, and films. The actor always charms everyone with his witty response and down-to-earth nature. We have heard a lot of stories about SKR’s life, however, a few years ago, an ex-employee of Khan spilled some beans about the superstar’s nature in private life. From funny, and friendly to being a complete family man, scroll below to read the whole scoop.

After a hiatus of almost 4 years, King Khan will be making a grand come back in YRF’s Pathaan. On the other hand, the actor is seen in films such as R Madhavan’s Rocketry, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, he’ll next appear in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra. Other than the YRF movie, he’s also working on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and many other projects.

In 2016, a Quora user asked, “What is the character of Shahrukh Khan in his private space?” While there were so many answers but among them was from a person claiming to be his ex-employee. The person who chose to remain anonymous said that she worked with Shah Rukh Khan for almost a year and listed down some of the interesting details from the actor’s life that aren’t known to the public.

The anonymous Quora user started with Shah Rukh Khan being the most gentlemen person of the 21st Century and added, “He would always open the door for an average female employee like me & let me pass first.” Talking about fan’s love, she adds, “He never misses a chance to garner love from his fans. Every morning when he leaves in his car, he knows a few fans will be waiting outside the gates. But he never pulls up the blinds to hide away from them. He makes sure to smile & wave back. It’s a stark contrast from other stars who hide away behind blackened car windows & maintain discretion to avoid fans outside their homes.”

The person further claims that the actor has a special department for charities, that works on behalf of Khan and makes sure things are provided to the needy on time. The team even checks his social media to see if there are any requests. We also know how much he loves his family and sharing details about the same, his former employee adds, “We weren’t allowed to cancel or shift his ‘family time’ on his schedule unless absolutely necessary & without asking him first. Whenever his children were in India, a part of the day was dedicated to them & we weren’t allowed to contact him directly regarding work during that time.”

Further narrating an incident about Shah Rukh Khan being a total foodie and his love for Chhole Bhature from Sita Ram Diwan Chand, she adds, “I had once brought 2 packed plates of it for myself when I came back to Mumbai from Delhi. He heard me childishly bragging about it in the corridor & told me to inform him when I was having lunch… He actually came to the cafeteria during my lunch break, sat across the table & had all my Chole Bhature!”

Talking about the time when she accidentally ran a pen on SRK’s jacket, she reveals that his assistant was all set to go crazy on her but it was Khan who didn’t get angry but asked her to be careful. Further, she adds, “He’s way wittier in real life. Since he doesn’t have to worry about offending anyone when cameras aren’t around, he’s very very funny. And he has a very sarcastic & witty sense of humor. Like Chandler but with oodles of charm. I remember thinking he could have been a crazy successful stand-up comedian if he wasn’t an actor.”

The ex-employee concluded by writing, “So, this is how I can best describe Shah Rukh Khan after a year of working with him. I have lost count of the number of times we were pampered with expensive gifts & treats, & the number of employees he & his team help regularly. He’s the best boss I’ve ever had or ever will have.”

