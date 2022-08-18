Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been receiving mixed response ever since it’s release. A while back, Bollywood actress, Swara Bhasker took to her twitter handle and shared her review on the film. However, she got brutally trolled by the netizens.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time when the actress faced the negative wrath of the online trolling. Swara has often become the target of the netizens for her controversial comments on different topics related to Bollywood. This time the reason is of her review.

Advertisement

On August 17, 2022, Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle and shared a review of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She tweeted, “Watching #LalSinghChaddha ! Already tugging at the heart strings Have to say #AamirKhan makes a handsome Sikh! Also Little Laal and Little Rupa are soooo cute. And Mona Singh is all heart! Stellar casting job @CastingChhabra.”

As soon as the post went live, netizens dropped in her comment section and started trolling Swara Bhasker accusing her of giving alleged fake review of the film. One of the netizens wrote, “If the movie is so interesting, why are you using your phone…Desperation for roles.” While another commented, “Dint expected from #AamirKhan . Please refund the money. Was it a movie or PJ? Please do not post fake review.”

Not only Swara Bhasker, earlier, Hrithik Roshan came in support of Laal Singh Chaddha and tagged the film as ‘magnificent and a gem.’ However, it didn’t go well with the netizens, and since then, they have started #BoycottVikramVedha trend as well.

Well, what do you think of Swara Bhasker’s review? Was it a fake one? Let us know.

For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Mamta Kulkarni Claimed She Is Pure & Killed All Her Desires Including S*x: “Even If A Man Stands N*de In Front Of Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram