Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and ever since then, they have given couple goals multiple times to their fans over the years. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday along with Shahid’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter and his kids – Misha and Zain. The cuties took a stroll at the trolley wheel bags and netizens are now reacting to the video and trolling them. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Shahid and Mira are often spotted together in the city or at the airport. The couple is also quite popular on social media with Shahid over 35 million followers and Mira with 3 million followers on Instagram respectively. Their PDA is what their fans love the most on the photo-sharing site and Mira’s reel game is totally dope.

Talking about their recent appearance, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the airport with Ishaan Khatter and their kids – Misha and Zain. Shahid looked dapper in casual avatar with a t-shirt that he paired with denim jeans and matching olive-coloured bomber jacket. He accessorised the look with sunglasses and shoes.

Mira Kapoor on the other hand wore a black t-shirt that she paired with ripped jeans. She styled her look with sunglasses and a face mask.

Ishaan Khatter looked handsome in a t-shirt and cargo pants. He styled the look with sneakers and a cap.

Take a look at the video below:

We are loving Misha and Zain’s travel swag!

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Chalne main jor aa gaya kya in nepotism ko 😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “😂😂😂ye to middle class ke log krtey h😂😂” A third user commented, “Is shahid preggo ?”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Shahid Kapoor for dragging his kids on a trolley bag? Tell us in the comments below.

