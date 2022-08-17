After months of the case almost going cold, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is once again making headlines for her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and this time it looks like the case might just get uglier.

For the unversed, since last year things went haywire for Jacqueline after her name came out in connection to a money laundering case of Rs 200 Crore involving conman Sukesh. Many private details about the two dating and her being the beneficiary of the conman were spilt out on social media. Not just that, the Roy actress was also summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again been quite tight-lipped over this case and has also asked for privacy. Now just when things were going all smooth for the actress, fresh reports on the case have once again brewed up and it looks like Fernandez has once again landed herself in deep trouble with the ED.

As per reports by Times Of India, Jacqueline Fernandez has been named in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Yes, you read that absolutely right. Not just this, the reports also claim that the actress might now be arrested as of now as the court is yet to acknowledge the charge sheet. However, the actress now might not be able to travel outside the country due to this.

Yikes!

This report comes days after it was claimed that Jacqueline’s hairdresser helped the conman contact her through the Tihar jail. However, the actress told the investigators that she was not aware Sukesh was calling her from inside the jail.

The actress is yet to respond to these recent reports.

What are your thoughts on Jacqueline Fernandez being named in a charge sheet filed by the ED? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

