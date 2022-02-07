Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making headlines due to his name being linked to Bollywood celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez. He has been put behind the bars in a money fraud matter. The latest we hear is about him bribing jail staff and below is all you need to know.

Conman Sukesh’s case has become a high-profile one due to his connections with big Bollywood celebrities. Recently, his pictures with Jacqueline Fernandez were all over the internet. For the unversed, Sukesh and his wife-actor, Leena Maria Paul, did a money fraud worth 200 crores with the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh.

Now, as per the latest reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has bribed three officials in Tihar Jail. It learned that one of those three officials was paid 1.25 lakhs. Speaking about the same, Sandeep Goel, DG (Tihar) said, “We received information that the inmate tried to bribe one of the staff of jail number four where he was lodged.”

While revealing how Sukesh bribed, DG said, “He did not send the money directly to the source. Instead of that, he transferred the money to an inmate’s brother’s account. We are probing the money trail.” He added, “We are getting an inquiry conducted and have transferred three staff from the jail. The lodgment of inmate Sukesh has also been changed to another jail,” reports Times Now.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Sukesh Chandrasekhar confirmed his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez. As reported by India Today, Sukesh wrote a letter to his advocate from inside the jail. In it, he wrote, “I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. Any kind of transaction that took place is about my personal life and none of the amount used in the gifts was part of any proceeds and the court will decide if it was. She has nothing to do with the case.”

