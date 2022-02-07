There’s big news coming in for all Salman Khan fans. according to the latest reports, Salman’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is all set to release in 2023 and well, can you guess the date? Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and fans are desperately waiting to see this fresh pairing on the silver screen soon. Scroll below to read the release date of Salman starrer.

Advertisement

If the recent reports are to be believed, Salman will soon start shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. According to Zee News, Katrina and the actor will be shooting on Valentine’s Day and she’ll not be celebrating her first Valentine’s with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

Now, movie critic Taran Adarsh just revealed the release date for Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and it’ll be releasing on Eid 2023. The film is going to be a theatrical release and fans finally have a reason to look forward to Eid 2023.

A source close to Pinkvilla has also spoken about the release of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and said, “Salman and Sajid’s last collaboration, Kick, was also an Eid release and it proved to be the first 200 crores grosser for both of them. They have now decided to bring their next too on Eid and an official announcement is round the corner. The film also features South star, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles.”

There are also reports that are doing the rounds on social media which says that the name of the film has been retitled to ‘Bhaijaan’. As of now, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the same.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali this month onwards and we can’t wait for this collaboration.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know? Anushka Sharma Had Rejected To Work With Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR & Fees Was One Of The Reasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube