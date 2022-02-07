For the past few years, the craze for South films and their actors among Hindi speaking audiences has risen immensely. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has added a cherry on the top with his latest release Pushpa. Currently, the line between Bollywood and Tollywood is getting blurred as actors from both the industry are sharing screen space. Similarly, back in 2013, when Anushka Sharma was approached by big south filmmakers opposite, Allu, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, shockingly the actress refused to work with them.

The actress rose to fame after making her big Bollywood debut in YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Post the 2008 film, the actress worked on some big banner films like Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Patiala House and many more. Her acting prowess was appreciated by many and was even prominent in the South, but when the directors tried to rope in she had her own reasons to reject them.

Back in the day, Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor have rejected South films. Joining the league, even Anushka Sharma refused to work with the actors. As per Filmy Beat, the actress denied working with A-listers like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu.

Reportedly Anushka Sharma has rejected director Harish Shankar’s film with Allu Arjun along with Mahesh Babu’s Aagadu. It is also said that the actress was in talks for Jr NTR’s upcoming films but the NH 10 star refused the offer due to her exorbitant fees.

A source close to the actress had told Times of India, “The filmmakers approached the actress, but things didn’t work out as there was an issue with the price and dates.”

Currently, the huge success of the Baahubali franchise and Pushpa has changed the scenario as actors from the industries are now willing to work with each other. The majority of the South film is now remade in Bollywood and even Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the pan India release of RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her big-screen comeback with Chakda Express a biopic on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

