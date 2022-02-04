Allu Arjun has been the talk of the town after his mega-hit movie Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has been loved and praised for an amazing performance in the movie, that has shattered multiple records on the Box Office. Recently, the actor got featured in an advertisement for Zomato. However, rather than exciting the fans, the ad ended up upsetting them. Read on to know the scoop!

Allu’s latest starrer Pushpa was directed by Sukumar and bagged a stunning amount of over ₹335 crores at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films in India post-Covid.

So, recently Allu Arjun was featured in a Zomato advertisement where he showed his Pushpa style. The ad by Zomato was created as a spoof towards how South movies are made. The video starts with Allu charging towards a small number of goons. In doing so he punches one of the main goons making him fall in slow motion. At that moment the main goon calls the actor “Bunny” and asks him to make him fall faster. Replying to this, Allu takes a hilarious dig at how South action movies are made saying, “It’s south cinema. This is how we do it.”

Later in the shot, we see the villain, who is still mid-air, stating that he wants Gongura Mutton and the restaurant will close by the time he falls on the floor. To this we see Allu Arjun popping out his phone and saying in Telugu, “Gongura Mutton or anything else, Zomato is there for you”. During the end shot of the advertisement, we see the actor delivering one of his famous lines from Puspa, “Manasu korithe, thaggedele (when your heart desires, don’t just settle),” following it with his famous Pushpa gesture.

While many fans loved how he dropped in his “Pushpa Mode” for the commercial, there were many who didn’t like the fact that the commercial mocked South Indian movies.

Check out the comments made by the fans over Allu Arjun’s recent Zomato ad.

just a "fake" hit in North & you're trolling south movies? don't forget your roots Mr. @alluarjun — • (@urstrulyssmb__) February 4, 2022

The one who is responsible for the popularity of TFI is ridiculed and the one who shames the entire South movie industries is hailed 🥲#Prabhas #Zomato — SwathiRules (@RulesSwathi) February 4, 2022

@alluarjun is in a place from where he should take responsibility while doing ad.

Demeaning a whole industry for the sake of money is just shame.

Please stop ruining the name of south industry .

South industry needs sorry from zomato and #Alluarjun#AlluArjun #Zomato — NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) February 4, 2022

. @zomato am cancelling my pro subscription and uninstalling the app right away.

Degrading south cinema in your recent Ad film acted by @alluarjun forget about the actor , he is known for his cheap character all over,

but this is unexpected from zomato pic.twitter.com/J2FGvNlv2C — vamsi (@urstruly_vamsi) February 4, 2022

