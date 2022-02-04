Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, producer of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, has said the film’s release, which has been much-delayed, depends on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy.

Speaking at the ‘DJ Tillu’ theatrical trailer launch, Naga Vamsi said: “You must ask Jagan Garu about this. Whenever the AP government removes 50 per cent occupancy in the state, movies will start releasing.”

The producer was referring to the Covid protocol followed by the state government, limiting occupancy in cinema theatres to 50 per cent. He made his statement regarding the chief minister when he was quizzed on whether the film will be released on February 25 or April 1.

Tollywood and the state government have been at loggerheads on a number of issues, from ticket pricing to Covid protocols, and Naga Vamsi’s comments are being seen in the state in the backdrop of the simmering tension.

Makers had previously announced two release dates for Bheeml Nayak.

Keeping the uncertain pandemic conditions in reference, the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’, on Monday, made an announcement regarding the theatrical release of the movie.

Sithara Entertainments, on Monday, made it clear that the film will hit the screens on February 25 only if the situation on the pandemic front improves. Otherwise, the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati movie will be moved to April 1.

‘Bheemla Nayak’, like ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, and other biggies, was supposed to hit the screens during the Sankranti season in January. But the makers of ‘RRR‘ had convinced the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ to postpone the release, keeping the box-office clash in consideration.

Now that most of the big-ticket movies in Telugu are all ready for their respective releases, it is expected that this summer would be full of entertainment for the Tollywood audience.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ stars Pawan Kalyan and Nithya Menen as a pair, while Rana Daggubati and Samyukta Menon are to appear as another pair in the movie.

