Jr NTR, who will soon be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, is rumoured to have signed a movie to be helmed by ‘Uppena’ director Buchi Babu Sana.

Despite the fact that Jr NTR has not confirmed any of his upcoming projects yet, these rumours on his probable collaboration with Buchi Babu Sana are making the rounds on the internet.

It is reported that the title ‘Peddhi’ is fixed for this yet-to-be-confirmed movie.

Having said that, sources also suggest that the makers of this movie are keen on bringing Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on board.

“Tarak will be seen as a kabaddi player in this movie and the film will also feature Janhvi Kapoor playing a glamorous role,” said an online source.

“As it marks ‘Uppena’-fame director Buchi Babu Sana’s second movie, he has readied a mind-blowing script with a sports-drama as the crux.”

Jr NTR is also in talks with ‘Acharya’ director Koratala Siva for their next commercial drama. He is also scheduled to act in another movie under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.

As of now, it is family time for Jr NTR, as he awaits the release of ‘RRR’, in which he is to appear as Komaram Bheem. None of his upcoming movies are officially launched, as the fans eagerly wait for the same to happen.

