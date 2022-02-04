It often happens that celebrities across the world come in support of each other after their names get involved in a controversy. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when actress Sri Reddy made some abusive comments against actor Pawan Kalyan and it turned into a huge controversy later. Not just that, Allu Arjun came in support of the Telugu superstar and strongly condemned the comments made by Reddy on Kalyan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

When celebrities become a part of politics, their co-actors and fans often slam and judge them for every little thing that they do in their respective political careers. Similarly, when the controversy became huge, Allu went all the way to support Pawan and appreciated him for his service towards the country.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun spoke at the audio release function of his film ‘Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India’ and came in support of Pawan Kalyan. He slammed actress Sri Reddy for making abusive comments on his uncle.

Allu Arjun said, “He’s (Pawan) is a top hero. He can make money in crores with little effort. As a hero, he could have lived a luxurious and happy life. But, he turned his back on all the luxury to serve the people.”

The Pushpa actor continued and said, “Unlike some who step into politics after their acting career is over, he gave up his No 1 position as an actor to become a politician.”

Allu Arjun also highlighted the fact how people target their families once they join politics and said, “Once you enter politics, it is unavoidable. It is a very painful thing. I have been hurt before when people used to attack Chiranjeevi garu after he entered politics. I’ve got used to it now.”

He subtly targeted Sri Reddy and said, “So many people say so many things about Pawan Kalyan garu. We keep watching television,” and indirectly referred to the comments made by the actress on his uncle.

He added, “But, recently things got very personal. I didn’t like it. It was very, very wrong. The person who spoke like that. The person who made the other person speak like that. And broadcasting such comments to millions of people. These are all wrong.”

That’s really sweet of Allu Arjun to come in support of Pawan Kalyan. Isn’t it?

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bheemla Nayak: Producer Blames Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy For Delay In Release

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube