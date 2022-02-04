RRR Allows Alia Bhatt To Bag Yet Another Film With South's Superstar Jr NTR?

A hint dropped by Alia Bhatt at the trailer screening of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Mumbai on Thursday evening has intensified speculation that she will join hands with her ‘RRR’ lead star Jr NTR for an upcoming Telugu movie.

Tentatively titled ‘NTR30’, Jr NTR’s upcoming movie is reported to be helmed by Koratala Siva of ‘Mirchi’ fame. The yet-to-be-launched movie is rumoured to have Alia Bhatt as the female lead opposite Jr NTR.

In the interesting turn of events at the trailer launch of the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the actress was quizzed about her upcoming movies.

In her reply, Alia Bhatt said: “There is ‘RRR’ obviously. Then there is another project, which I shouldn’t be commenting about just yet.” Tollywood insiders said it was a confirmation of the news doing the rounds that Alia and Jr NTR will collaborate for the second time after S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

Jr NTR, meanwhile, is all set for the launch of two of his big-ticket movies, one of which is to be directed by Koratala Siva and the other by ‘Julayi’ director Trivikram Srinivas.

NTR is also in talks for another interesting script, which is to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana of ‘Uppena’ fame.

