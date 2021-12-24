Jacqueline Fernandez is making headlines every now and then. Ever since ED started investigating the Rs 200 money laundering scandal by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, they have summoned both Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi. On to the latest developments, the conman promised a 500 crores Indian superhero film & a Hollywood flick to Fernandez. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Not just the expensive gifts but Sukesh also promised a Hollywood film to Jacqueline.

According to India Today, Sukesh Chandrasekhar promised a Hollywood film to Jacqueline Fernandez. Not just that, he also promised her a web series and suggested that she should feature in some big-budget South Indian films and the beauty apparently fell for his claims.

The report also mentioned the gifts that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave to Jacqueline Fernandez that includes gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags.

The conman also gave a mini cooper to the actress which she reportedly returned according to the charge sheet filed by ED. Not just that, the charge sheet also mentioned that Sukesh gifted a BMW to Jacqueline’s sister Geraldine Fernandez who lives in the US and gave a Porsche to her mother along with a whopping amount of $1,80,000.

Reportedly Jacqueline Fernandez’s statement read that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The conman also transferred Rs 15 lakhs to the actresses’ brother’s account who lives in Australia. “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa,” the ED’s charge sheet read.

