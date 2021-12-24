Akshay Kumar seems to have his schedule packed with multiple releases scheduled in the upcoming months. His film Atrangi Re hit the theatres on Friday and the response has already been quite impressive in terms of performances and storyline. According to a recent report, he will soon be seen in an action drama alongside Tiger Shroff and looks like we have a name now.

For the unversed, Akki has lately been working on Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, both of which have been scheduled for 2022. The trailer of his next, Prithviraj, was launched a few weeks back and it opened to mixed reviews from the audiences. Some people were unimpressed with the action sequences and Akshay’s acting while others spoke highly of the upcoming period drama.

According to a report by ETimes, the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be similar to the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It also suggests that the movie will be given the same title and will go on floors in 2022 once the two actors get done with their prior commitments.

Bade Miya Chote Miyan was a comedy film which was directed by David Dhawan in t6he late 1990s. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead role alongside Ramya Krishnan and Raveena Tandon.

The makers have also allegedly decided to aim for a 2023 release and the script has already been locked.

A Pinkvilla source had previously revealed, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two-hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor.”

Are you guys excited to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on the silver screen together? Tell us in the comments below.

