Darlings has been getting rave reviews for its impactful storytelling and great performances. Since its release on Netflix, it has been trending in the Global Top 10 in non-English films for two consecutive weeks. It has moved up from the #4 spot to the #2 spot globally and has been viewed for over 24 million hours.

Currently, it is trending in the Top 10 in 28 countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Trinidad & Tobago and South Africa. The film also featured in the #1 spot in 10 countries including India, Singapore, Bahrain and Hong Kong.

Darlings continues to be the highest viewed non-English Indian original Film and has the highest global opening for a non-English original Indian film, clocking over a whopping 24 million viewing hours!

The Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine production’s Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew directed by Jasmeet K Reen, continues to reach new heights, only on Netflix.

