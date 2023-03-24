Ramadan has begun today, and all the Muslim devotees across the globe have started fasting amid the same; Asim Riaz shared a picture with his friend Aly Goni, and they’re both going to Mecca for Umrah. Asim took to his Instagram and shared a picture wishing all his fans a happy ‘Ramadan’ donning an all-white look, and netizens are now trolling the actor in the comments section on social media for the most bizarre reason. Scroll below to find out why!

Asim, for the unversed, rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 and was one of the top contestants for the respective season. He became immensely popular after his friendship in the BB house with the late actor Sidharth Shukla went the talk of the town, which later turned sour, and the two became frenemies in no time. Well, that’s what happens in the show, and it wasn’t anything new for the fans of the Salman Khan-led reality show.

Returning to the topic, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his friend Aly Goni going to Mecca for his first Umrah with a caption that read, “RAMADAN MUBARAK … Allah Hu Akbar..!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Reacting to his picture on social media, a troll on Instagram commented, “Why Asim riaz lookin like radhe from tere namm😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Ye tere naam kyu ban gaya hia. 🤣🤣🤣”

A third commented, “Asim pardes movie ka Rajiv lg rha h hairstyle se😂”

A fourth commented, “Asim ko kya ho gya 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Asim Riaz getting trolled online by netizens for his latest upload on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

