Karan Kundraa gave another chance to love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. His relationship with Tejasswi Prakash was under scrutiny for a very long time but their love conquered it all. Their bond continues to strengthen and TejRan fans have been flooding with questions about wedding plans for a very long time. Scroll below for the latest updates!

As most know, Karan recently treated fans with his supernatural show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in leading roles. On the other hand, Tejasswi is busy with Naagin 6, which is soon set to conclude. But they indeed deserve to be lauded for how they manage their personal life despite being swamped with work. It was just recently that Kundrra shared a BTS picture with his lady love and called her hot.

In the latest conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra broke silence on the constant buzz around his love life with Tejasswi Prakash. Reacting to questions about their wedding plans, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant responded, “It doesn’t bother me, everyone prods me and wants to know about my wedding. But abhi main kya kahu iss baare mein? Mere papa se pooch lo (laughs)”

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set to reunite for a music video. Talking about the same, the actor added, “Tejasswi got a fair idea of working in the Punjabi entertainment industry recently when she collaborated with Jassie Gill for a Punjabi song.”

The actor even revealed that he’s keen on doing a Punjabi film. Karan shared, “I am just waiting for a good opportunity. Punjabi stars are very talented and capable of a lot more than just regional projects.”

Looks like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have no plans to get married anytime soon!

