Bigg Boss 16 concluded last month but the drama is far from over. Members from the ‘Mandali’ – MC Stan and Abdu Rozik have been indulged in massive fallout. Despite Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakar’s numerous efforts, looks like their friendship has ended for real. Now, co-contestant Archana Gautam has reacted to their fight and is poking fun at their bond. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and members of the Mandali would often accuse Archana, Tina Datta, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary of sharing a friendship of ‘convenience.’ They often even mocked Gautam for having regular fights even with her friends.

Archana Gautam, during an interaction with the paparazzi, has now mocked the fallout between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. She reacted, “Bhaiya, dood me nimbu daaloge toh dahi toh banegi na. Isse achi toh humari dosti thi, ab tak chal rahi hai aur aage bhi chalegi. Pata kya kehte hai? Koi bhi relation ho, 4 mahine me… chahe wo husband wife ho, behen bhai ho, 4-4.5 months ke liye ek room me band karke rakh doge toh of course ladai hogi. Toh agar meri aur Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) ki ladai hoti thi toh bola jata tha ‘oh my god ladai kar rahe hai.’ Arey ache dost hai tabhi toh kar rahe hai.”

Archana Gautam continued, “Toh ab dekhlo, samne aa gaya sach! Mujhe lagta hai in sab chizo ke bich me… Abdu ka sab logo ne use kiya hai. Sabne usko search kiya Google pe… uske fans hai. Toh is wajah se uske sath sympathy card log khel rahe the, mai naam nai lena chahti hu. Mujhe lagta hai ki Abdu ka har kisi ne use kiya hai.”

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant went on to suggest MC Stan and Abdu Rozik of sorting out their fights in person.

