TV’s most-loved actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is always in the news owing to her personal and professional reasons. However she’s currently making headlines for some negative reasons. Recently, a massive earthquake, whose epicentre was Afghanistan, hit the northern part of India on March 21, night. Massive tremors were felt in places like Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and others. Taking to social media, Divyanka shared her experience about the same.

On the same night, Divyanka, who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside Karan Patel, took to her Insta stories to share her experience of the earthquake, which has got her some backlash. Scroll down for the story.

On Insta story, Divyanka Tripathi, who’s married to Vivek Dahiya, shared a self-shot video where she’s seen calling her ‘first earthquake’ experience exciting. In the clip, she’s heard saying, “Okay, this is very exciting because I’m experiencing my life’s first earthquake and you won’t feel it like this… Gali mohalla sab neeche aa gayi hai in Chandigarh. This is exciting, just for now, jab tak ke zyada nahi hota.”

Soon after netizens recorded and shared the same on Twitter, she got massively trolled. Sharing the video a user captioned it, “please ask those who survive these disasters after losing their everything in the wake of the calamity: do they also find this exciting? after what syria and turkey faced just last month this is plain insensitive. even if you were excited there was no need to post about it!”

Another user wrote, “Imagine someone from Turkey or Syria seeing this after what they’ve been though ….!!!! Natural Disasters are NO joke…!!!!”

“Earthquake ka asar madam ke dimag par hua hai,” read another comment.

A fourth netizen said, “People were scared, was in the fear of loosing their everything, and it was exciting for her seriously!”

A fifth user wrote, “How insensitive and pathetic is she to make such a comment after all the deaths that have taken place in Turkey and Syria that moved the whole world… some ppl are best at playing characters on tv because reality is a stark contrast!!”

“This is truly disgusting sorry but how one can found earthquake exciting and laughable hadd hoti hai celebrity ho iska matlab yeh nahi ki publicity ke liye kuch bhi karo thodi se toh insaniyat honi chahiye sharm ki baat hai yeh hai,” read 6th user’s comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Divyanka Tripathi’s video? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

