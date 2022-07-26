Celebrities across the globe are often trolled for the most baseless and bizarre reasons on the internet. Especially female celebrities. They are often trolled for their dating choices, fashion choices and even the kind of content and movies they do. Now, Divyanka Tripathi has shared a moving post on Instagram schooling the trolls who commented on her weight and called her pregnant. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Divyanka is quite popular on social media and has over 20 million followers on Instagram. The actress is also very active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life there. Coming back to the topic, the 37-year-old shared a video on her Instagram account on which trolls started reacting and were commenting on her weight and asking if she’s pregnant.

Divyanka Tripathi then edited the caption of her video while bashing the trolls and wrote, “Grooving to life beats unabashed! (Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- “I don’t have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant 🤭or fat😳! My first instinct was that I should delete the video….but no…I won’t! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mind set! I’m not even obese and few make ugly comments… how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely… now it’s about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED.”

Divyanka Tripathi continued and wrote, “BTW- I blocked those people who are mentally ugly…in case you look for them in my comment section. If they are nasty, I’m devilish!😁😈”)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

What are your thoughts on Divyanka slamming the trolling for commenting on her body weight? Tell us in the comments below.

