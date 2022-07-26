Aly Goni has been a part of both fiction and non-fiction shows such as ‘Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, MTV ‘Splitsvilla 5’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ and ‘Nach Baliye 9’.

His popularity increased when the actor took part in ‘Bigg Boss 14‘. But since then, he has not taken up any TV show.

He replies on the reason for not taking up any project for quite some time: “After ‘Bigg Boss’ I took a break from TV. It was a conscious decision as I wanted to explore other opportunities, avenues. I worked on myself. I travelled to my hometown Jammu often to spend more time with family. I did a couple of music videos,” he shares.

He is still remembered for his role of Romi Bhalla in ‘Yeh hai Mohabbatein’ and he agrees to this.

“It’s true the character of Romi Bhalla was quite popular. I feel blessed to have received so much love. When you are part of something as magical as this show, you feel like. I totally enjoyed doing the show,” he adds.

About the changes that he had seen in the industry over the years, the actor says: “The industry has definitely evolved in every department. Variety of content is being explored and how. Audience has become more intelligent, mature and receptive to new ideas. The stories are more realistic now. Drama still sells on TV, but unlike earlier, I don’t think they are going overboard, which is a good thing.”

Aly was happy doing music videos. He also travelled a lot and spent a quality time with actor and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. “I also spend quality time with Jasmin as well. Visiting my hometown a couple of times made me all the more excited. I also met with a few producers in Bollywood and OTT,” he adds.

The actor is open to roles which would do justice with his talent. “I’m ideally looking to work both on OTT and TV. Ideally I would like to do finite series’ and that too roles that would really drive me to give my best and make me take up a project,” he shares.

Aly has worked in both TV and OTT. About the difference he has noticed in both the mediums, he adds: “Both mediums work differently. A daily soap pattern and pressures are different as you have to churn out episodes on a regular basis. In OTT, the content is more real. I feel thrillers and action based stories work more on OTT,” he says.

The actor says that the OTT boom will continue to exist as people enjoy watching web series and digital content.

“Pandemic has opened the doors for OTT. Even people who were not used to watching content online have got hooked on OTT. The last two years have definitely altered the viewing pattern. And I think, as time passes, more and more people will enjoy watching streaming platforms. At the same time, along with OTT, TV and the big screen will co-exist,” he signs off.

