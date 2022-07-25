Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed is well known for surprising people with sartorial choices. She leaves no stone unturned to create interesting and distinctive apparels that make headlines. This the TV actress ditched her clothes only to be covered by rose petals. Many netizens even teased her for taking inspiration from Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

Uorfi, on Sunday, surprised everyone by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, she was seen lying on a bed full of rose petals. Sharing the video she added the ‘Roop Suhana Lagta Hai’ song’s remix version in the background.

Advertisement

Ever since Urofi Javed shared the video on Instagram it has gone viral inviting trolls from netizens. While some appreciated her, some netizens trolled her saying that she is taking inspiration from Ranveer Singh. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

A user wrote, “Are you inspired by Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot?” while another user just trolled, “Aree koi pankhaa chlaoo ree😂” Several fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Actress Ridhima Pandit also commented, “Nice,” a third user wrote, “Reminds me of American beauty!”

However, this is not the first time that Uorfi Javed surprised everyone with her experimentation with flowers. A few weeks ago, the actress posted a video on Instagram in which she is wearing a bikini made of flowers. She also captioned it “Once upon a time there lived a bad b*tch! The end!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Several of her fans loved her creativity. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh who loves to make a statement with his fashion choices broke the internet after posing bare for Paper magazine’s cover. His daring photos have left fans in a frenzy. This also led to an FIR filed against him.

For more updates, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kushal Tandon Lashed Out At Payal Rohatgi For Wrongfully Attacking His Ex Gauahar Khan Over Love Jihad, “I Was In Love… She Was & Is A Muslim”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram