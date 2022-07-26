Koffee With Karan is one of the most controversial shows of Indian OTT and looks like it only gets better for the viewers with every season. So far, several big names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, have graced the show with their presence and the latest promo reveals that the next duo pon couch will be Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The on-screen pair opened up on a series of topics and some of them were about s*x, threesomes, and cheese (iykyk).

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vijay and Ananya have lately been promoting their upcoming action drama film Liger, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. The movie has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar himself is a co-producer on the project. The hype around this pan India film is massive as it will also mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay.

Advertisement

In a recent promo dropped by Koffee With Karan 7 team, host Karan Johar can be seen introducing the next guest on the couch, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Even though Vijay has never been on the show, he has been quite a topic of discussion on the platform, mainly after Sara Ali Khan admitted having a crush on him.

In the clip, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about being referred to as a slice of cheese in the previous episode and it is yet to be seen what he has to say about it. The promo clip had a bunch of scandalous moments and some of them simply made our jaws drop. In a part of it, the duo was asked about hiding hickeys and Ananya even clarified on how it’s not always on the neck.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, admitted that he has had s*x in a car and when asked if it was uncomfortable, he admitted that it was just ‘desperate times’. He was also quizzed about the concept of threesomes and KJo ended up asking him if he has even been in one.

Vijay Deverakonda denied trying it in the past but made it clear that he wouldn’t ‘mind’ doing it in the future. Ananya Panday also dropped several bombs as she was asked about her relationship Aditya Roy Kapur as Karan Johar got a hint that there is something brewing there. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Web

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Recalls Rejecting Brands Offer After His Debut On Someone’s Advice, He Was Told “Yaar Abhi Mat Kar, Teri Agli Picture Hit Hogi Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram